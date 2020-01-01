Vocal Fusion Goes 100% Virtual

Share the News











2020 has been a difficult year due to the Covid-19 global pandemic; this has been especially for businesses, sporting and the entertainment industries. The Covid-19 restrictions saw the scaling down of business operations, sporting activities and the cancellation of television productions.

However, for Papua New Guinea’s highest rating locally produced music television competition – Vocal Fusion has still held on to its annual commitment to bring to you PNG’s number one show, commencing this Thursday 15th of October for the pre-selection, followed by Friday the 16th for the Judge’s Final Cut, and Sunday the 18th of October showcasing the successful talents pooled in the first heat. EM TV will be premiering the all new Vocal Fusion Virtual 2020.

“With COVID-19 bringing with it a great deal of uncertainties, embracing the ‘New-Normal’, is the way forward. It is a challenge, but when has EM TV productions ever done anything average? Constantly pushing beyond the boundaries and being pushed outside our comfort zone, is what makes this journey all the more interesting and exciting. This is basically a challenge and an all new learning experience for the entire team, and one which we’ve just taken the bull by the horns and have run with it”, as expressed by Vocal Fusion executive producer, Patricia Popei.

Because of the restrictions in the ‘new normal’ Vocal Fusion has found another way to keep the show going whilst keeping everyone safe. Going 100% virtual is the way forward and this is a first for PNG in television production. All audition submission were done in visual or video format. This format will extend to coaching and performance. Taking on this virtual format, this has allowed the competition to open up the range of entries from all 4 regions – The Highlands, New Guinea Islands, Momase and the Southern regions to take part.

Joining the team, you will see some familiar faces and some new additions to the VF family. On the judging panel will be Graham Osborne and O-Four with a new face breaking up the boys club – Konea Lavaiamat. Lavina Williams joins the team once again as Vocal Coach and mentor, who will be Virtual coaching the contestants from her home land, New Zealand. Another new addition to joining the gang is Tala Kami, who takes on the role as host for Vocal Fusion Virtual 2020.

Our grand finalists for Vocal Fusion Virtual 2020 will be awarded cash prizes. The third runner-up walks away with K5,000, the second runner-up wins K10,000, the first runner-up walks away with K15,000 and the grand final winners wins K30,000

Vocal Fusion Virtual, embracing the ‘New Normal’ in 2020.