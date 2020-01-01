Vital Road Access for Rural Community

Share the News











It’s been nearly 25 years since the people of Yamiufa received any government services.

Yamiufa sits under the Daulo Pass ranges in the Eastern Highlands Province. With limited road access to the main highlands highway, people are forced to walk for hours to reach the highway to catch a PMV into Goroka town or sell their garden produce in roadside markets.

This was made a thing of the past last week after a vehicle crossed into Yamiufa for the first time in 25 years.

“We used to maintain the road by using shovels but it was impassable for vehicles. But recently a grader came in to assist and the road condition is now good,” said community leader Paika Songi.

Road development has been a priority of the National Government in the last 10 years under the vision of linking rural communities to urban areas for economic activities and access to better government services like health and education.

“We are thankful to the local MP Pogio Ghate and the Daulo District Development Authority for this vital service. Because it will serve hundreds who are living in isolation in the Upper-Asaro area,” Songi said.