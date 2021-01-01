Villagers raise funds for a hydro-project

Share the News











Locals from Gunagi village in Sinesine Yongomugl District of Simbu Province have initiated a Hydro Project to help provide electricity and improve people’s lives.

This community initiative was made possible through funds raised by the locals in a fundraising drive.

The funds were used to purchase a turbine from china for a mini hydro project, and chainsaws to cut timber for houses.

The Suai Perige Hydro Project will supply electricity to locals from Gunagi, including Schools and Health Centers in the area.

The Hydro Project and Chainsaws were officially launched recently including an IPA Certificate for the organization.

Chairman James Waula says the locals have invested their own money to see change in their community.

And they are calling on the Energy minister and local MP Kerenga Kua to support this initiative.

He says the locals have invested in this project, and they are happy to see it grow.