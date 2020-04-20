Villagers claim Abuse during Porebada Raid

A raid by Police and PNG Defense Force personnel over the weekend is being questioned by vendors from Porebada village on the outskirts of Port Moresby.

Disgruntle villages told EMTV, they were fired at, physically and sexually abused and robbed off goods and cash.

The Porebada villages demand answers from the SOE Controller, Central Provincial Government and Police hierarchy.

Between 3 and 4pm on Saturday, vendors at the Porebada junction were stormed by personnel believed to be part of the SOE Joint Security Forces. Empty and deserted, the remains of the raid are scattered. Vendors told EMTV, the approach by the security forces is improper. This vendor lost K5, 000 in cash.

Porebada village is one of the Motuan villages, it consist of two Ward Councils and has a population of over 3,000.

Most villages depend on vending, fishing and small businesses. Over 30 vendors lost goods and cash totaling over K10,000.00

Vendors say they were robbed of cash, males rounded up and bashed.

Ward Councilors and Community leaders are now collecting individual reports from those alleged to be involved in the raid.

Councilors condemned the raid by the Joint Forces and will be petitioning authorities.

Leaders say the people are now affected.

Many remain shocked. Over 10 individuals shared their account of the raid. Many are traumatized while some nurse bruises and scars of the attack.

We also spoke to a PMV bus owner who questioned which SOE Order the Joint Security Personnel carryout and why Central Police is not involved.

The Porebada villages want answers from the SOE Controller David Manning, NCD and Central ACP Anthony Wagambie Jnr, and authorities at NOC19 and the Central Provincial Government.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr, EMTV News, Port Moresby