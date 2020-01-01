30 C
Port Moresby
July 28, 2020

Featured Momase News

Village Participates in Maprik Economic Zone Concept

by EMTV Online18

A village in the Maprik District is working towards achieving the District’s Economic Zone Concept.

More than 150 families in Albinama village of Bumbita-Muhian LLG, are shareholders of the Muhian A1 zone central cocoa nursery, a nursery established with K5000 and now has 15 000 seedlings.

Their hard work was recently appreciated by Local MP and Minister for Agriculture, John Simon pledging a hundred thousand kina to increase their seedling supply.

This nursery is a success story for the Maprik Economic Zone Concept, a concept established as a sustainable inclusive economic development model.

It is based on family units and smallholder farmers, aimed at reducing poverty and contributing to economic independence.

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

Social Commentary On PM’s Arrest Warrant

EMTV Online

Landowners Take PMIZ Protest to Archbishop

EMTV Online

Atiyafa: Focus Placed on Completing Police Housing

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!