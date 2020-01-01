Village Participates in Maprik Economic Zone Concept

A village in the Maprik District is working towards achieving the District’s Economic Zone Concept.

More than 150 families in Albinama village of Bumbita-Muhian LLG, are shareholders of the Muhian A1 zone central cocoa nursery, a nursery established with K5000 and now has 15 000 seedlings.

Their hard work was recently appreciated by Local MP and Minister for Agriculture, John Simon pledging a hundred thousand kina to increase their seedling supply.

This nursery is a success story for the Maprik Economic Zone Concept, a concept established as a sustainable inclusive economic development model.

It is based on family units and smallholder farmers, aimed at reducing poverty and contributing to economic independence.