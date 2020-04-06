Vanimo shops respond positively to SOE orders.

Photo Courtesy: Bryan Litiki via Whatsapp.

Major shopping centers in Vanimo are taking precautionary measures seriously to allow for customers to enter their shops.

With the SOE extended for another two months and the indefinite shut down of the Batas shopping center, many locals will now depend on these retail outlets to buy their goods.

With shops in the town given only Mondays to Thursdays to operate, they’ve built washing sinks and have set up partitions to promote social distancing.

So far the following shops have been given the green light operate every Mondays to Thursdays, from 9am-2pm.

– Vanimo Supermaket Limited

– Papindo Trading Store

– AM Trading Limited

– Rong Song Limited

– Lucky Land Limited

The West Sepik Provincial Inter Agency Committee for Covid-19 has been hard at work in rolling out awareness programs in ensuring the public sticks to safe and healthy hygiene practices.

The committee is also working with the frontline agencies to protect the country’s border from the deadly virus.

By Stanley Ove Jnr – EMTV News – Port Moresby