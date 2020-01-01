Vanimo Records First COVID-19 Positive Case

West Sepik Advisory Committee on COVID-19 has confirmed their first positive case in Vanimo of an adult male who had traveled to Port Moresby for a meeting and returned on Saturday 25th July.

On August 4th, he presented himself at Sandaun Provincial Hospital Cough Triage.

West Sepik Provincial Health Authority stated that contact tracing has begun for them to determine if the province has community transmission so they can put in measures.

Measures include moving their threat level to level 3 for the next 28 days, restrictions on travel from district to district and other provinces, flight restrictions, shut down of the PNG Indonesis Border, no gatherings of more than 10 people, school closure for 28 days, essential services to operate and for testing to be increased with requests for more GeneXpert Cartridges of at least 1000 as the province has only 21 cartridges.