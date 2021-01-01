Valeni Quality Solutions 100% PNG owned Cleaning SME business gains momentum

Share the News











By Rosemary Yambune

Valeni Quality Solutions is a local SME devoted to providing cleaning services, established in 2018 by Vagi Sarwom and his wife Seveleni Sarwom.

Unable to secure a job after both graduated from Uni, prompted them to start a cleaning business.

Vagi’s grandparents were cleaners so it was fitting for Vagi to start a cleaning service.

Owner Vagi Sarwom in a recent interview with EMTV’s Haus and Home crew.

While VQL generalises in Fabric shampooing, which involves cleaning fabrics that upholster furniture, wet and dry vacuuming, pest control, a deodorizing process which is basically steam dripping. However, most customers of VQL’s are vehicle owners.

With the reality of many people owning vehicles and most often forget the type of fabric suited for the weather, VQL also provides advice on the type of fabric for vehicle interior that would not attract dust.

Sarwom says there are about two permanent employees while other youths come in on a voluntary basis as VQL is not a contracted business to have employed them on permanent duties.

VQL admits their competitors are their greatest supporters on busiest occasions contracted for VQL to clean. Sarwom says an example where VQL was at its busiest, is the funeral for the Late Grand Chief Rt Honourable Sir Michael Somare, where they engaged a subcontractor, to help them clean.

The owner of the cleaning business highlighted the challenges he faces as a local SME. He said some customers complain about the fee they would have to pay while the loyal customers are those who wish to support local SME businesses.

VQL is planning on expanding operations to other provinces as they have received compliments, encouragements, and requests from loyal customers from outside centres.