Vaccination roll out commence in Madang

By Martha Louis

Vaccinations for all frontlines in Madang have commenced today and will end at the end of this month.

Frontliners including police, customs, journalists, and other front liners received their jab this morning.

The vaccination program for Madang is at the provincial hospital.

This is the first phase of the initial roll out program.

Provincial Covid19 incident Manager, Dr. Martin Daimen says the second phase will include those with underlining conditions and those 45 years and above.

However, Dr. Damien is encouraging all frontliners to their jab.

He says health care workers has to be vaccinated in order to protect themselves and the patients.

Dr. Damien also states the Astrazeneca vaccine is just like any other vaccines that were already in the country.

Adding vaccines are important in helping the body reduced or lower the risk of covid19 in the body.

He adds those who were vaccinated two weeks ago have not reported any side effects to date.

Among those who were vaccinated was Madang NBC journalist in Charge, Anisha Issimel.

Issimel says her experience can help another person make the right decision without being fearful.