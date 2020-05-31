A number of projects and plans for Usino Bundi District are on halt due to the COVID19 pandemic.

District Administrator, Steven Biko, says the program was also put on hold as they also need funds to offset creditors before the programs can resume.

Meanwhile, the office space is also under construction.

In January Usino Bundi District signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the National Identification Registry to register more than 100 thousand people.

The program cost the District around K172 thousand kina. It was rolled out in all three LLGs and work was continuing until COVID19struck putting the project on hold.

Local Member Jimmy Uguro, explained that once NID registration resumes the mobile kit teams will visit the three LLGs to enlist those who are yet to register.

This program is important for the District as most businesses especially banks now require NID cards or certification.

The District Development Authority has also set up its business arm called the “Gabusi Investment. The aim is to generate revenue for the district.

Gabusi has its own board members with no integration from the member.

However, District Administrator, says all recurrent activities of the District were not delivered to their full capacity.

Biko says all sectors including the LLGs Administration were asked not to pre-commit any activities except for emergency purposes.