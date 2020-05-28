Usino Bundi District in Madang set up its District Procurement Committee and had its members sworn-in yesterday.

Six committee members were sworn in by Ramu District Court Magistrate, Nasling Bintau.

Present among other district representatives and the public to witness the ceremony yesterday was Usino Bundi MP, Jimmy Uguro.

Usino Bundi can now carry out projects in the District with a maximum threshold of K2.5million and not over.

The National Procurement Commission Act 2018 CHANNELED its function to the District Procurement committee to oversee projects in regard to the procurement system.

This means that all project resolution by the DDA must be vetted by the District procurement committee board that is now in effect.

The main role of the committee is to provide a technical and financial evaluation on projects that provide approved project scoping for DDA to endorse and make resolutions among other responsibilities.

The committee SWORE to perform their function and uphold the integrity OF THE OFFICE THEY HOLD.

The local member also challenged public servants to carry out their jobs diligently to change the phase of Usino Bundi.

The other three districts WITH procurement committees are; Namatanai in New Ireland, Finschaffhen in Morobe province, and Ambunti/Drekeri in East Sepik province.

All District procurement committees come under the National procurement committee and have the authority to business transactions not exceeding K2.5million.

By Martha Louis, EMTV News – Madang.