Member for Usino Bundi District, Jimmy Uguro is challenging public servants in his electorate to work in harmony in order to deliver needed services.

He challenged them when launching vehicles for the 3 LLGs in the District on Friday.

The vehicles cost over K500 thousand kina.

Present to witness the occasion was Minister for Agriculture and Livestock John Simon and CS minister Chris Nangoi.

He also presented bicycles worth K20 thousand kina to youths.

The District will soon launch the distribution of roofing iron and walling sheets to every household in the electorate under its housing scheme.

Each family will receive 24 sheets of 12 ft iron sheets. This is an initiative by the local MP in an effort to improve the standard of living for his people.

The District will soon launch its new mini sports stadium which is currently under construction.

A number of schools were also captured in the education plan to improve education institutions.

The District has registered Usino Technical High school. This institution will run Business studies and computer science courses.

Work on the construction of the technical high school will commence soon.

Usino Bundi District has also set up a transmitter to access EMTV coverage in the electorate and is now working to set up NBC radio and television signals for its people.