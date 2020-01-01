US Assists PPL to Reduce Electricity Losses

The Unites States Trade and Development Agency today awarded a grant to PNG Power Limited to support its infrastructure in the country.

This investment will fund a roadmap for the implementation of a fully integrated information and communications technology platform for PPL’s electricity supply and management operations.

“USTDA’s engagement in Papua New Guinea is focused on connecting our partners with the right solutions and best practices to enable quality infrastructure investment,” said Thomas R. Hardy, USTDA’s Acting Director. “USTDA’s grant will leverage our experience in supporting utility modernization efforts around the world.”

The US Embassy in a statement said this roadmap will develop specifications for deploying a smart metering system and communications network components.

This is expected to lead to reduced electricity losses and improved quality of service.

USTDA’s grant will also provide a solid foundation to build upon for future grid expansion in accordance with the Papua New Guinea Electrification Partnership between Papua New Guinea, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States.

US Ambassador to PNG Erin McKee stressed US’ commitment to PNG and particularly to the PNG Electrification Partnership.

“This project represents an important step toward building PPL’s capacity to achieve the partnership’s goal of providing electricity to 70 percent of Papua New Guineans by 2030,” said McKee.

Acting Chief Executive Office of PPL, Douglas Mageo thanked the United States for its support to improve PPL’ss business and its service to the country. “

The roadmap supports the goals of the United States’ Asia EDGE program, which aims to strengthen energy security and expand energy access in partner countries. This project also aligns with the goals of USTDA’s Memorandum of Cooperation with Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to promote infrastructure development in Pacific Island Countries.