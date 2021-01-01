Urban centres told to have ONLY one football association

Share the News











PNG Football Association is encouraging one football association per urban centres.

PNGFA President John Kapi Natto made these remarks when he summed up two days meeting with football administrators and stakeholders held at Wewak Boutique Hotel over the weekend for a united and one football association.

He said for governance purposes as per OFC and FIFA, there must be one body to control football in the province and not two or three as the meeting has queried.

“We must understand the reality, Wewak Football Association is not actively involved in running the competition that is when you see separate entities sprouting up to administer their own football activities,” he said

Kapi Natto while encouraging everyone to be part of the football family, he stressed that there must be only one entity to administer football in the province.

He said ESP Governor Allan Bird fully supported football but he cannot release financially support unless everyone work as a united body and elect an entity to look after football in East Sepik.

“ESP has a huge potential as it shown in the past as Wewak United and Manigulai FC rocked the sporting fields during the Benson & Hedge National Club soccer championship days,” he said.

The recent performance by the Sepik FC women team in the revamp Women National Soccer League is one such testimony of the potential East Sepik have so East Sepik must come and work together for a united Sepik football body.