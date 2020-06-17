Port Moresby Business College has again received accreditation, from the University of Papua New Guinea, for its students to continue their degree programs at UPNG.

This was made possible through a Memorundum of Understanding signed between the two institutions today.

Through this agreement, accounting students from the Port Moresby Business College will be able to complete their degree in accounting at the University of Papua New Guinea, for another two years.

According to UPNG head of Accounting, Panditha Bandara this is the second MOU signed, after the first MOU expired in 2017.

This agreement also paves way for Staff Development program between the two institutions.

The head of Accounting says, staff from Port Moresby Business College can take up professional studies program at UPNG, to improve their quality of teaching.

A similar MOU was signed between UPNG and Tourism Promotion Authority, to help develop the human resources in the tourism industry.

TPA CEO Jerry Agus says, they stand ready to work with the University, to develop the tourism sector.

By Rayon Lakingu