UPNG Ialibu Pangia Students Receive Help

Up to 167 students from the Ialibu Pangai District studying at the University of Papua New Guinea were proud recipients of more than 200 thousand kina as tuition fee subsidy from the District Development Authority.

A cheque of 293 thousand kina was presented to the students on Saturday by representatives from the district.

The Ialibu Pangia Tuition Fee Assistance Scheme has been rolled out since 2016 with 2 million kina allocated to the scheme each year.

DDA representative, Samson Wereh while apologizing for the late delivery of this assistance because of COVID-19, confirmed with the students that the subsidies have already been deposited into the school account.

Ialibu Pangia students studying in other tertiary institutions have also started receiving their subsidies last week.

A cheque of 54 thousand kina was presented to the Ialibu Pangia students of Balob Teachers College last week.

*Photo courtesy of Albert Moses.