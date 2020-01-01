United Church Moderator Laid to Rest

One of Papua New Guinean’s pioneer religious leader, Reverend Sir Samson Lowa has been laid to rest in his home village Galilo, West New Britain.

Many turned up in numbers to witness the burial ceremony.

Among the guests were Deputy Prime Minister Davies Steven, West New Britian Governor Francis Maneke and SOE Minister Sasindran Muthuvel.

Sir Samson Lowa, was a school teacher before becoming a pastor, retired from active pastoral ministry and returned home.

At the time of his passing, he was the longest serving Moderator of the United Church.

He served in the position for almost 14 years.