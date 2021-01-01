United Church hosts 5th Convention Meet for Men

Share the News











The Men’s Ministry of the United Church in PNG’s Urban Region held a Convention this week at Kila Kila village in NCD.

Over 2000 men representing United Church congregations and circuits from various urban centres around the country such as Port Moresby, Lae, Madang, Manus, Wewak, and Vanimo.

The participants also included male youths, with a young mongoloid boy from Poreporena Circuit Ray Ray attending all sessions of the Convention. The oldest participant is 85-year-old Bill Vare from Hanuabada village.

It was the fifth Men’s Convention for the Urban Region of the United Church, held under COVID restrictions from the 11th to 16th July 2021.

The Convention aimed at teaching the men God’s Word to empower their lives to influence their families, Churches, and communities in a positive way. The men were encouraged through the sessions to become Alpha males in Christ to restore God’s image in fathers and develop young men in Christ.

The next Convention will be held in Lae, in 2023.