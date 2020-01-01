Unitech Opens New DoDL Building

The new building for the Department of Open and Distance Learning at the University of Technology was opened by the chancellor, Madame Jean Kekedo last week.

The old building was burnt down in a student riot at the university in 2016.

This new building has two floors, each with a conference room and toilets.

The top floor houses office space for the administration personnel and the bottom floor accommodates office space for general enquiries.

Head of the department Dr Fred Semugenyi commended the team under his department for resilience in delivering despite working out of an old building for the last four years.

The vice chancellor, professor Ora Renagi said the department of open and distant learning is the way forward in reaching the university’s vision of expanding its programs.