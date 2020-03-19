Unitech Defers 52nd Graduation Due to COVID-19

Papua New Guinea University of Technology (Unitech) in Lae will be deferring this year’s 52nd graduation as a precautionary measure, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Vice Chancellor, Dr. Ora Renagi, said the academic board decision to postpone the event follows the National Government’s instructions to avoid public gatherings during this time.

“The graduation alone will attract over 15,000 people from all over the country and this poses a serious risk to staff and students, as well as the country.”

While the board has announced the deferral, graduating students will be granted their graduation certificates and academic transcripts by mail on the 3rd of April, according to Dr. Renagi.

“It is not possible to determine a date for the ceremony since no one knows when the pandemic will end.”

In the meantime, graduates can contact the Acting Examinations Officer, Ms Grace Alfat on 4734285, Post Graduate contact, Gabriel Paul on 4734280, and emails can be sent to events@pnguot.ac.pg.

By Lucy Kopana – EMTV News – Lae