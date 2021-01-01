Share the News











The Ungai-Bena District in Eastern Highlands has backed the ongoing Ungai Chuave road project.

Ungai Bena MP Benny Allan presented the financial support to Governor Peter Numu and the provincial engineering team recently.

The funding will assist logistics and other needs to complete the upgrading of the Ungai to Chuave road and ring roads in the Ungai-Bena District.

Governor Numu said road is the very important infrastructure which drives all other government services and anything into the rural districts and villages opening up the people to the outside world.

Numu said the provincial engineering division will also purchase road sealing machineries later to maintain and build roads in Eastern Highlands..