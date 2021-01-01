24 C
Port Moresby
May 18, 2021

Highlands News

Ungai Chuave Road

by Jack Lapauve Jnr.191
Share the News

The Ungai-Bena District in Eastern Highlands has backed the ongoing Ungai Chuave road project.

Ungai Bena MP Benny Allan presented the financial support to Governor Peter Numu and the provincial engineering team recently.

The funding will assist logistics and other needs to complete the upgrading of the Ungai to Chuave road and ring roads in the Ungai-Bena District.

Governor Numu said road is the very important infrastructure which drives all other government services and anything into the rural districts and villages opening up the people to the outside world.

Numu said the provincial engineering division will also purchase road sealing machineries later to maintain and build roads in Eastern Highlands..

Related posts

ESP Government Drafts Policy to Support Students in Education Sector

Jack Lapauve Jnr.

Arore Concerned Over Lack of Investment In Research

EMTV Online

Kumul Minerals Holdings Launched

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!