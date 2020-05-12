The two PNGDF personnel wanted for questioning in relation over the death of late Police Inspector Andrew Tovere will be handed over to CID officers for further investigation.

These two suspects gave themselves in to Military Police following news of late Tovere’s passing over the Weekend.

Details surrounding the passing of late Inspector Tovere remain unclear at this moment as police are only beginning to commence investigations into this unfortunate situation.

However talks of a joint effort between members of RPNGC and the PNG Defence Force have already begun with Commander Toropo pledging his support towards the police investigation.

Based on information from the NCD and Central Divisional Commander Antony Wagmabie Jnr, the late inspector was responding to a complaint on liquor ban near the ATS Settlement when he was attacked.

His attackers were identified as members of the PNGDF attached to the Air Transport Wing.

The Late Inspector was serving as Commander of Zone Three in the NCD Command that covers Nine Mile to ATS, and parts of Moresby South Electorate.

He was only promoted to the post a few weeks back and died whist serving in his area of operation.

By Theckla Gunga, EMTV News, Port Moresby.