Two men have been arrested following the weekend murders in Baruni, Port Moresby.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Perou N’Dranou said the two were believed to have been with the first murder victim, a 23 year old from Goilala, who had been attempting to car-jack a vehicle before being shot by the occupant.

The death of the 23 year old than led to a retaliation killing a woman of mid 40’s from Enga, due to existing conflicts within the community.

Meanwhile on Sunday three other men from Goilala were slashed with bush knives after a fight broke between the two groups.

In the meantime Mr N’Dranou is appealing to both sides to refrain from attacking each other as police are investigating this case.