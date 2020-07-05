12 families in the Baimuru village in Yangoru Saussia District will pilot the district’s housing scheme project after meeting all the requirements.

Local MP, Richard Maru during the launch of the project presented 366 sheets of 14-foot roofing iron to them to build their houses.

The 12 families would begin the project as they have already built the frames of their houses and any delay would result in the rotting of timbers.

The Village Housing Scheme is a long-term intervention aimed at empowering locals to improve their living conditions by building modern homes.

A K500, 000 in the district’s 2020 Budget was approved for the Village Housing Scheme.