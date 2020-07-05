29 C
Momase News

Twelve Families to Pilot Yangoru Saussia Housing Scheme

by Theckla Gunga55

12 families in the Baimuru village in Yangoru Saussia District will pilot the district’s housing scheme project after meeting all the requirements.

Local MP, Richard Maru during the launch of the project presented 366 sheets of 14-foot roofing iron to them to build their houses.

The 12 families would begin the project as they have already built the frames of their houses and any delay would result in the rotting of timbers.

The Village Housing Scheme is a long-term intervention aimed at empowering locals to improve their living conditions by building modern homes.

A K500, 000 in the district’s 2020 Budget was approved for the Village Housing Scheme.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

