Former PNG Kumul, Tu’u Maori, Passes On

Papua New Guinea Rigby Football League (PNGRFL) and the rugby league family in PNG and Australia are mourning the death of former PNG Kumul, Tu’u Maori.

Maori aged 33, died at his Ipswich home on Monday (January 3), 2022 after a long battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

PNGRFL Chairman, Sandis Tsaka said late Tu’u Maori was Kumul No. 209 and made his debut on the 28th of October 2007, against Wales in the United Kingdom.

Maori was part of Papua New Guinea’s Tour of Wales and France in 2007, where he played against Wales on the wing at the Brewery Field, in Bridgened, Wales.

“Tu’u Maori debuted in that game alongside Steve Franciscus (208), Gimapau Keimelo (210), Michael

Mark (211), Jessie Joe Nande (212), Keith Peters (213), current SP Hunters assistant coach Paul Aiton (214), Trevor Exton (215), George Moni (216), Joseph Omae (217), Rod Griffin (218), Rodney Pora (219), Janes Nightingale (220), Nickson Kolo (221), Charlie Wabo (222), Kevin Prior (223) and Menzie Yere (224),” Tsaka said.

Tsaka said late Maori went on to play eight more Tests including the 2008 World Cup in Australia captained by John Wilshire.

Maori also represented the PNG Prime Ministers XIII against Australia PM’s XIII in the years 2005 and 2006.

He said the SP PNG Hunters players and staff with coach Michael Marum presented a Kumuls jersey

as well as a Hunters jumper to Tu’u Maori in 2019 to assist with fundraising efforts.

“Tu’u always attended the Hunters matches whenever they played against the Ipswich Jets in

Queensland and passionately supported the team,” Tsaka said.

As Tsaka recalled the old days he took the time also to extend condolences on behalf of the PNG Rugby fraternity to Maori’s partner Sally Tuial and children Omari – Mona , Tuiala, Aisha and Katalina.