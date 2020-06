Tusbab Stallions have returned to training in Madang with Coach Rachel Wadunah.

The Kumul Petroleum National Soccer League is anticipated to start in July.

Though losing Central Defender Nigel Malagian to Lae City FC, the Stallions will count on the experience of Stahl Gubag and current top scorer Rachel Wadunah.

Tusbab is currently in 4th place and will like to continue their good run when the competition returns.