Turning passion into a career

Two young man’s patience and perseverance have earned them full-time employment with Port Moresby Nature Park. Nathaniel Suagu and Daniel Kodiwa Makati started out as volunteers and made their way through the park into becoming full-time staff of Nature Park. Here is their story.

Nathaniel Suagu, originally from Yangoru in the East Sepik Province, has been a volunteer at the Port Moresby Nature Park since 2018.

Nathaniel Suagu. SUPPLIED IMAGE

His voluntary services were required mostly during the Park’s public events where he could be found face-painting or simply assisting staff coordinate the day’s event.

“Before joining the Park, I used to volunteer in other community programs with my youth group from church, but coming to Nature Park, there is so much to learn which I enjoy very much in my day to day job”, says Nathaniel Suagu.

Nathaniel’s creativity, enthusiasm, and desire to acquire new knowledge gained recognition from his immediate supervisors at Port Moresby Nature Park who encouraged him to apply for the position of Grounds Officer when it became vacant in 2019.

Nathaniel did and now has full-time employment as Grounds Officer since May 2019 and had since been a dedicated member of his team here at the Park.

Nathaniel is described by his superiors as outspoken and a proud ambassador of the park.

“That’s what he’s best known for here at the Park”, says Junior Muli, Nursery Team Leader, and Nathaniel’s immediate supervisor.

“Nathaniel’s role supports our team greatly in ensuring we as a team make the Park presentable and the vegetation is green and healthy for all our visitors”, added Junior Muli.

He is into his second year of employment with Port Moresby Nature Park, and Nathaniel has enhanced his skills in horticulture proving he is an essential member of his team.

“I like learning about plants and envisioning how they would grow and look in years to come so I love landscaping and learning about horticulture here at the Park,” he said.

Nathaniel is joined by fellow colleague Daniel Kodiwa Makati who is now employed as a nursery staff at the Port Moresby Nature Park after volunteering with its marketing team since March this year.

Daniel Kodiwa Makati. SUPPLIED IMAGE

Daniel is a graduate from the University of Natural Resources and Environment whose addition to the Park’s nursery team recently has been essential in the sharing of knowledge in Agriculture and Plants among the team.

With over 500 resident animals and 30 acres of tropical gardens, the Nature Park relies heavily on its workforce to keep the Park maintained thus the organization encourages employee engagement and provides support and continued learning to its all staff as it had for these two young gentlemen.

The management of Nature Park is delighted to have employed Nathaniel and Daniel, who not only support the maintenance of its gardens, but most importantly share the mission of environment conservation.

Port Moresby Nature Park is a charity organization that relies on grants and donor funding to operate. By visiting the park and joining its Annual Membership Program, you help support the Park’s efforts in preserving PNG’s unique natural environment for future generations, including the Park’s 550 resident animals, the majority of which have been surrendered to the Park for care.