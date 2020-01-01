Trukai Support PomGen’s Cancer Unit with K10, 000

Share the News











Trukai Industries Ltd had donated K10, 000 towards the Port Moresby General Hospital’s cancer unit in commemorating Pinktober which ends on Saturday, October 31st.

Trukai Industries CEO, Mr. Alan Preston said Trukai is more than just rice and was happy that they could help the hospital at this time.

“We have a strong corporate social program spanning health, sports, education, women empowerment, and a few others.

“We are delighted that we are still able to continue some of our social programs despite very challenging and unprecedented times.

“Early detection and treatment of cancer in PNG is a big challenge so we want to be able to help in a small way to make awareness and treatment accessible and affordable to all at an early stage.

“We hope that with this small donation, it will go a long way in helping the hospital provide the much-needed treatment for all cancer patients.

Apart from the cash donation, the company also donated 100 kilograms of rice to the hospital.

Since April this year, the company has been donating 100 kilograms of rice each month to the hospital’s kitchen for its daily catering.

Mr. Preston also thanked Dr. Karthik Periasamy, a clinical oncologist with Port Moresby General Hospital for giving general cancer awareness on a few major cancers in both men and women to Trukai staff at its Port Moresby office.