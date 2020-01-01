Travel to Change

Share the News











Over the past 9 days, a team of trekkers took on the challenge to walk the Finisterre mountain range from Morobe to Madang.

The team headed by a Community Based Organization in Bundi, the Kumura Foundation completed the walk to raise funds for the foundation’s key education and health projects for 2021.

The team of 24 started the 130km trek from Wantoat in Morobe on the 25th of October and arrived in Saidor, Madang Province yesterday.

Foundation Director Vincent Kumura said the trek was challenging due to several unbridged river crossings, and steep climbs.

Earlier this year, the foundation along with health workers from Chimbu conducted a medical patrol along the Madang/Chimbu Border followed by a rural kids excursion to Goroka as part of the education program.

With this walk, they hope to raise K60 000 for key education and health projects.