Transnational Crimes in Pacific a Concern

Transnational Crime in the Pacific Region is a worrying concern for Australia, with Papua New Guinea and other neighbouring countries being used as transit points for illegal trade.

Australian High Commissioner to PNG Jon Philp raised this following the recent drug bust after a plane loaded with cocaine crashed outside Port Moresby, many describing this as the biggest in the country’s history.

Transnational crimes are crimes that have effects across borders of countries.

This may involve money laundering, human trafficking, and drugs.

The Pacific Transnational Crimes Network is a collaborative arrangement that deals with these crimes, through a multi-agency and regional approach.

With Australia itself having experiences of being a transit point for transnational crimes, the country as a developed nation and major economic player in the Pacific Region has been dealing with these issues, but there is still a lot to uncover.

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner acknowledged that the recent major drug bust in PNG was a result of co-operation between the Australian Federal Police and the Royal PNG Constabulary.

Australian Government assistance to PNG through its Aid Programme has involved areas of Education, Health, Infrastructure, Governance, Churches, Police, and Defence Force.

One of the most recent assistance is a team of Australian medical workers who were sent to PNG to help efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Yesterday, an Australian-funded flight arrived in PNG, bringing three tonnes of essential medical supplies under a Pacific Islands Forum arrangement.

High Commissioner Philp said addressing Transnational Crime between Australia, PNG and other Pacific neighbours would be strengthened through partnership and collaboration.