Training Workshops for Job Seekers

Over 20 individuals took part in an Employment Search Capacity Building Training Workshop.

Facilitated by Lazarus Towa, he traveled through Mt. Hagen, Kundiawa, Goroka and Lae to run the workshops.

Lazarus Towa has assisted over 600 plus job seekers gain employment since 2014.

Through his Facebook page Current Job Vacancies with LT he continues helping people fix their CVs, Letters and gives out Job Interview tips.

He has already conducted many such Workshops in some provinces like Madang, NCD, and Gulf.

Many of his sessions are conducted in settlements, communities, Churches, and in Schools mostly for free.

This tour was an initiative of Mr. Towa, who paid for his logistics to help those who need help applying for jobs.