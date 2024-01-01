TPA PREPARES FOR FESTPAC

The Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA) is gearing up to participate in the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, to be held from June 6-16 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Under the theme, Ho’oulu Lahui, Regenerating Oceania, this year’s festival aims to promote cultural exchange and understanding among participating nations, providing a platform for artists and cultural groups to share stories and to learn the common heritage and importance of preserving and celebrating Pacific Island cultures.

TPA will join a contingent of 115 delegates from Papua New Guinea, comprising representatives from various sectors including the National Cultural Commission (NCC), National Planning, Foreign Affairs, Treasury, the National Museum, PNG Bilum makers, and the renowned reggae artist Anslom Nakikus and his band. The delegation also includes various cultural performance groups, contemporary dancers, traditional carvers, artists, and fashion designers.

The Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, known as FestPAC, is significant as it strengthens cultural bonds among Pacific Island communities, promoting a greater understanding to address issues faced in the Pacific. National Culture Commission CEO, Mr. Steven Kilanda, expressed his enthusiasm for the delegates travelling to Hawaii.

“Our delegates embody the rich tapestry of Papua New Guinea’s cultural heritage. Their participation in the 13th Pacific Festival of Arts and Culture is a testament to our vibrant traditions and the strength of our cultural identity. I urge you all to embrace this opportunity with enthusiasm and an open heart. Let us showcase the best of Papua New Guinea and return with new insights and experiences,” said Kilanda.

US Ambassador to PNG, Her Excellency Ann Marie Yastishock, emphasized that the Pacific Festival of Arts and Culture is a celebration of the rich and diverse traditions of the Pacific. “Your participation not only showcases the unique heritage of Papua New Guinea but also

strengthens cultural ties and strengthens mutual understanding among Pacific nations. Art and culture are powerful tools for empowerment and unity. As you prepare to represent Papua New Guinea, know that your artistry and cultural expressions will inspire many and highlight the vibrant spirit of our nation.

I am immensely proud of the team who will be attending the FestPac, your dedication and passion for your craft are commendable, and we wish you every success as you showcase the best of PNG on this international stage,” said Ambassador Yastishock. PNGTPA’s CEO, Eric Mossman Uvovo, also shared his gratitude and optimism thanking the National Cultural Commission (NCC) and all other stakeholders for their outstanding coordination of travels and logistics for the PNG delegates.

“Their dedication ensures a successful participation in this significant cultural event. We are grateful for the support from various stakeholders who have contributed to making this journey possible. Their commitment to promoting our culture on an international stage is invaluable,” said Uvovo.