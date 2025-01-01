Top 1,000 Baby Boy Names in the U S. 2024

1,000 Best Baby Boy Names to Choose

Every year, the SSA compiles their list of the top baby names for boys and girls using data from U.S. The most recent data available is for 2023, which the list above references. Fortunately, there are plenty of resources to help you choose the perfect name for your son. And believe it or not, the Social Security Administration (SSA) is a great place to start. Every year, the SSA rounds up the 1,000 most popular baby girl and boy names.

It keeps a list of the top 1,000 baby boy names every year. It also tracks data about names that are rising and falling in rank, so you can see how the use of a name has changed over time. From there, we can also see trends, which are confirmed through lists made by baby-naming sites that know which names its users are looking up and settling on more and more often. Choosing a good name for your baby boy can be trickier than you think. The Social Security Administration (SSA) usually releases birth certificate data around Mother’s Day each year. It compiles the most popular baby names from the previous year.

Music is another great source, containing names like Jagger and Gibson. How do we determine the most popular name given to boys this year? All baby name data is reported from the “First Name” field on the Social Security card application, thanks to the SSA. The given name must be at least two characters long in order to be included. Names with fewer than five occurrences in any geographic area are not included. The most popular given names vary nationally, regionally, and culturally.

She lives with her husband and daughter in Brooklyn, where she can be found dominating the audio round at her local bar trivia night or tweeting about movies. We believe you should always know the source of the information you’re reading. Learn more about our editorial and medical review policies. Have fun narrowing down your favorites list with this quick game. Everyday Free Standard Shipping with a minimum order of $150 or more.

She has a keen interest in a range of topics from potty training and nutrition to baby names and early development and has a wide range of experienced medical experts and professionals at her fingertips. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her two young sisters, dog walking and enjoying the outdoors with her family. The category of Irish baby boy names is full of individual names straight out of Irish legends and folktales, with names derived and inspired by saints, warriors and kings of old.