24 C
Port Moresby
February 19, 2020

International News Rugby League Sport

Tongan National Rugby League Expelled

by Helen Sea1282

Tonga has been expelled from the International Rugby League. This comes after the Pacific Island team was suspended in October 2019 over several issues including a player boycott called by players such as Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita.

Last years suspension came after the sacking of the National head coach Kristian Woolf over disagreements over money and governance of the team, resulting in an unresolved fallout between the Tongan board, its staff and players to date.

A statement released by the IRL read, “At its Board meeting on February 13, the directors carefully considered the position of Tonga National Rugby League, which has been suspended since October 2019, in the light of a wide-ranging consultation with stakeholders in the Tongan game.

“After that meeting, the board wrote to TNRL, advising them of the resolution passed at that meeting, which is to expel TNRL from the membership.

“There is a process within the IRL constitution for dealing with membership issues, which IRL is following.

Tonga NRL has been given a week to appeal the board’s decision. The matter will be decided by the members in a general meeting, should Tonga choose to appeal the decision.

By Helen Sea – EMTV Sports – Port Moresby

Helen Sea
Helen Sea joined EMTV in July 2015 straight after the Pacific Games as Media Logger in our Archival Library. Shy but attentive, Helen is a self confessed bookworm. Her passion lies in reading and learning everyday. She attributes her current role as presenter on National EMTV News to her ability to learn while on the job.

Related posts

Trawen says Moresby North East boxes are not rejected

EMTV Online

Service Delivery Vital

Eric Haurupma

Christmas by Candlelights at POM Gen

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!