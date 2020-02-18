Tongan National Rugby League Expelled

Tonga has been expelled from the International Rugby League. This comes after the Pacific Island team was suspended in October 2019 over several issues including a player boycott called by players such as Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita.

Last years suspension came after the sacking of the National head coach Kristian Woolf over disagreements over money and governance of the team, resulting in an unresolved fallout between the Tongan board, its staff and players to date.

A statement released by the IRL read, “At its Board meeting on February 13, the directors carefully considered the position of Tonga National Rugby League, which has been suspended since October 2019, in the light of a wide-ranging consultation with stakeholders in the Tongan game.

“After that meeting, the board wrote to TNRL, advising them of the resolution passed at that meeting, which is to expel TNRL from the membership.

“There is a process within the IRL constitution for dealing with membership issues, which IRL is following.

Tonga NRL has been given a week to appeal the board’s decision. The matter will be decided by the members in a general meeting, should Tonga choose to appeal the decision.

By Helen Sea – EMTV Sports – Port Moresby