Member for Moresby South and Housing Minister Justin Tkatchenko has hit back at Central Governor Robert Agarobe saying the governor should focus on his electorate, instead of the affairs of the Nation’s Capital.

This comes follows calls by Agarobe on the ownership of markets and land in NCD which he thinks should rightfully belong to the people of the Central Province.

Tkatchenko however, said given the size of the nation’s capital, and the multi-cultural identity it possesses, it is only prudent to have it managed in the way it is.

Tkatchenko, made these comments at the recent opening of a food and vegetable market on the outskirts of Port Moresby City.