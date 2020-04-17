Tighten Efforts and Funding, says Opposition

The Opposition has urged the Government to tighten its efforts as more positive cases for COVID-19 are being announced.

Opposition Leader, Belden Namah, says with 5 new cases announced, more effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will cause panic and anxiety.

Meanwhile, Shadow Health Minister and Rabaul MP, Dr Allan Marat, says the Government must also consider the geo-politics of developed nations including our closest neighbouring nations in the region.

Despite the Government efforts to address the threats of COVID-19, the Opposition is saying “NOT ENOUGH” is being done.

Leader, Belden Namah, says economically, PNG is trying to keep its head above the water and plot limited funding to address the pandemic.

He criticized the use of the K23 million and says there must be accountability.

Dr Allan Marat, express concerns surrounding the limited funding that the State is utilizing.

He says the Government must also look at what’s happening around the world.

Adding that the Government must not overlook issues crippling the economy.

With five new positive cases announced yesterday, Controller David Manning is urging the mass population to remain calm as authorities attempt to ensure there is no further transmission.

With the NOC19 under lockdown as of yesterday, more anxiety is being created in public forums.

The Opposition, says the Government must improve from its current status to assure the 8 million plus people of this country.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr – EMTV News – Port Moresby