People’s National Congress Party Leader, Peter O’Neill, has taken serious issue with what he states are false-hope comments by James Marape to the workers, contractors and landowners of Porgera, whose lives have been ruined by the government’s attempt to nationalise the mine.

O’Neill said the people of Porgera, Enga and the Nation, were losing around K100 million Kina each month because of Marape’s miscalculated decision, while more than 2,600 national staff will lose their jobs.

O’Neill said Marape posted on social media out of guilt promising that the government had them covered if Barrick did not pay.

Prime Minister James Marape and Mining Minister Johnson Tuke have stated they would not comment on the current impending job loss of 2600 nationals due to a court order taken out by Barrick when negotiations went sour for both parties.

Pogera Joint Venture in a media statement stated that Friday 26 June was the last payroll for the mine employees made redundant and Final entitlement payments are expected to be completed on 27th July 2020.