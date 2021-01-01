Thirteen new covid related deaths recorded

Share the News











A total of 271 new COVID-19 cases including 13 new deaths were recorded across 18 provinces as of Wednesday 19 May.

As the country’s COVID-19 death toll increases, Controller David Manning called on citizens to refrain from activities that will trigger the surge in the spread of the virus.

Papua New Guinea’s total COVID-19 deaths stand at 154, with Simbu alone reporting 12 and a single one from the National Capital District. Of the 13 deaths, nine were males whilst three were females between the ages of 22 to 70 years old.

Manning whilst expressing his condolences to the family of the dead said every effort must be made to save the lives of citizens, especially people with underlying medical conditions.

Manning said COVID-19 is not a death sentence if citizens continue to strictly adhere to measures in the new normal such as wearing masks, observing a 1.5-meter distance between people, regular washing of hands, and practice a healthy lifestyle.

He said the COVID-19 vaccine has been rolled out to provinces and citizens presented with an opportunity to be vaccinated must not decline this offer.

“Every citizen when presented with this opportunity must not decline this precious life-saving dose,” Manning.

Meanwhile, the Controller has called on citizens to refrain from certain cultural and social activities such as “haus krais”, sports and large religious gatherings to avoid spreading COVID-19.

“We have reached a critical stage in the battle against COVID-19 which calls for collected effort from all citizens to contain the spread of the virus,” Mr Manning.

The East New Britain province reported the highest of new cases with 62 cases, Manus reported 52, Western Highlands and West Sepik reported 24 cases each, Madang 21, NCD 16, Morobe 13, Eastern Highlands 12, Enga 10, Gulf and Hela nine cases each, West New Britain seven, East Sepik four, Central three, Jiwaka two and Western province, Autonomous Region of Bougainville and Simbu reported a single case each.

Of the 271 cases recorded, 141 were males and 130 were females. Their ages range between four to 76 years. At the time of testing, 150 cases were showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The country’s COVID-19 cases now stand at 14,910 with 154 known deaths. A total of 13,801 recoveries have been recorded. All 22 provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases.

Globally, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 have reached 164,888,894 including 616,747 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll is at 3,418,235 including 13,965 new deaths in the last 24 hours.