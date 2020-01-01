Third Case in Morobe Returns Negative after Second Test

Morobe’s Health Authority CEO, Dr. Kipas Binga said the third COVID-19 case from Lae’s Tensity Community has fully recovered.

The case is that of a 28-year-old man who had no travel history.

Where he got the virus from is still unknown. He self-isolated at home and practised the prevention control measures.

A second test was taken after ten days and returned negative, including samples from his close contacts taken by Morobe’s PHA Rapid Response team that was sent to Goroka IMR laboratory.

Surveillance is still underway for the fourth case, according to Dr. Binga.

Morobe now has three confirmed COVID-19 cases so far. One was imported from overseas and two confirmed local cases now returned negative after the second test was conducted.