Theodist donates to two schools in the MNW Electrotate

Theodist Stationary Limited today donated 60 desks to Hagara Primary and Tatana Primary in the Moresby Northwest electorate.

Theodist sees education as a key priority of the children’s future and as such it is their way of giving back to the people and investing in students for brighter future.

Governor of NCD, Powes Parkop thanked Theodist for their kind contribution for the advancement of the children’s future.

He added that Theodist is a household name in PNG supplying stationary including school materials.

Motu Koita Assembly Chairman and Deputy Governor of NCD Dadi Toka Jr was grateful for the partnership with Theodist.

NCDC together with MKA are always working together to fully empower MKA communities.