The 2022 National General Elections will use the Biometric System

By Charmaine Poriambep

The Government in talks with the Electoral Commission on how best they will conduct the elections amidst a pandemic.

Prime Minister James Marape says they are opting to use the Bio-Metric voter system in the 2022 National General Elections.

This is part of the covid19 measures they will be looking at, going into the elections but also to address issues of block votes and issues associated with one-day polling.

With 14 months to go before the Nation Elections, the Government is now calling on Provincial Governments and COVID 19 Provincial Control Centers to come up with their response plans.

The 2022 National General Elections will proceed as scheduled.