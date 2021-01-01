23 C
Port Moresby
May 2, 2021

Featured News

The 2022 National General Elections will use the Biometric System

by Charmaine Poriambep240
Share the News

By Charmaine Poriambep

The Government in talks with the Electoral Commission on how best they will conduct the elections amidst a pandemic.

Prime Minister James Marape says they are opting to use the Bio-Metric voter system in the 2022 National General Elections.

This is part of the covid19 measures they will be looking at, going into the elections but also to address issues of block votes and issues associated with one-day polling.

With 14 months to go before the Nation Elections, the Government is now calling on Provincial Governments and COVID 19 Provincial Control Centers to come up with their response plans.

The 2022 National General Elections will proceed as scheduled.

Related posts

Amla leads South Africa to comfortable win over New Zealand

EMTV Online

Citywide Water Rationing

EMTV Online

PM launches Tambul Nebilyer five year plan

Vasinatta Yama
error: Content is protected !!