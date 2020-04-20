Tests Return Negative

125 samples taken last Thursday and sent for testing in Australia have returned negative.

These samples consist of 1 from Manus, 3 from Gulf and 121 NCD.

These also includes samples for Prime Minister James Marape, Police Minister Bryan Kramer, Controller David Manning, and Health Minister Jelta Wong among others working at the National Operations Centre.

An additional 12 sample taken from East New Britain also returned negative.

Following the results, Prime Minister James Marape says the country remains vigilant of the COVID-19 threat.

In a statement releases just before noon today, Prime Minister James Marape announced that the 125 samples returned negative.

These also include an additional 12 samples taken from East New Britain.

The Morauta House will still be on lockdown as contact tracing of more than 300 staff continues.

(translated) “We must deal with the prevalence of COVID-19 seriously. As I said earlier, if someone is infected by this virus and we do not control the movement of that person, in 10 days that one person, through continuous unmanned travel… can infect at least 3 persons as defined by WHO.”

300 samples were also collected on Friday including family members of the first NCD Case.

With the 5 positive cases announced, Prime Minister James Marape says authorities are remaining vigilant.

Marape says the threat of the virus transmission is high and provinces have been allocated funding to beef-up efforts.

“some funding’s will be dispersed directly to those provincial governments on the groiund, to ensure that our local strategies including first and foremost the isolation strategy to ensure they do not move around.. Remain where you are”.

The Prime Minister also expressed that additional SOE Orders will be issued by the Controller if necessary.

PM Marape urged all citizens to ensure all SOE Orders are followed.

By Jack Lapauve jnr, EMTV News, Port Moresby