Ten portable health clinics were commissioned in Port Moresby today by Minister for Health & HIV/AIDS Jelta Wong and Australian High Commissioner Jon Philp.

The clinics will be deployed across Papua New Guinea, providing immediate additional infrastructure capacity at key health facilities.

The first three provinces to receive clinics are East New Britain, West Sepik, and Western Province.

The clinics will boost support services at existing health facilities, including treatment of non-infectious diseases and injuries, triage and referral, and prenatal and postnatal care.

This will help free up space at the existing facilities to treat identified and suspected COVID-19 patients.