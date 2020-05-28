Teenagers Brutally Murdered in Madang

Two teenagers aged 18 and 14 believed to be siblings were brutally murdered on Tuesday while on their way to school in the upper Transgogol area of Madang District.

According to local Police, the teenagers may have been attacked by a group of six armed men.

Police believed the armed men were hiding along road after being dropped off by a hired vehicle in the early hours of the morning.

The young men together with two other students were walking to Wapusarik primary school when the armed men with masks came out from their hideout and attacked them.

The two students escaped and alerted the school administration and police who went to retrieve the bodies.

Police say the suspects escaped and are still on the run. While the bodies of the two teenagers were taken to Siang village and buried.

Investigations are still ongoing and more updates will be provided once investigations are completed.

Meanwhile, in another murder incident a man was killed at Kuni village in the Sumkar District following a land dispute.

By Martha Louis, EMTV News, Madang