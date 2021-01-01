Team PNG’s first contingent leaves for Tokyo on Saturday

Share the News











The first contingent of Team PNG will be leaving for the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

PNGOC Secretary-General Auvita Rapilla said it has been a tough two years with preparations for the Olympics a serious issue for Team PNG, with travel restrictions and limited competition, preparing for the Olympics has been a struggle.

But thanks to the Australian Government through the Pacific Aus Sports Program team PNG has had much support.

“Their funding has enabled our athletes to prepare,” said Rapilla.

The Tokyo Olympics is nine-day away and the first contingent of the team will be leaving on Saturday.

The athletes in Australia will be leaving for Tokyo on Monday including swimmer Judith Meauri who is in Thailand at the moment, will also travel to Tokyo on Monday.

Papua New Guinea will be sending eight athletes to the Tokyo Olympics.