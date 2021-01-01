Team PNG Walk-in wear supplied by Jacks of PNG

Share the News











Team PNG’s walk-in uniform at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games has been supplied by Jacks of PNG.

“The designs of the Team PNG Walkout Uniforms portray a combination of different elements that are unique to PNG. The red, yellow, orange & black colours represent PNG.

Each element on the uniform has a story in which it represents that whatever challenges that may come for Team PNG, the Team will stand tall with pride with the support from the nation as a whole,” explains Jacks of PNG Retail Operations Manager, Ashish Kumar.

“With the challenges of COVID, we know that the journey has not been easy for all representative national Teams to the Olympics in representing their country and giving their best and embracing the changes and seizing opportunities where possible and Team PNG have demonstrated their best to prepare for this upcoming Olympic Games and we wish them all their best”, Kumar added.

Team PNG Chef de Mission to Tokyo Olympic Games, Tamzin Wardley, speaking from Tokyo, commended Jacks for this wonderful support despite these difficult times due to the pandemic.

“Securing sponsorship in the current business landscape in PNG is difficult and having Jacks of PNG join us as a new partner during these pandemic times shows the trust and confidence they have in PNGOC”, Wardley said.