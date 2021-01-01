Teachers journeyed on foot to deliver exam papers

Share the News











Eight teachers including the school principal from Sacred Heart Secondary School, Tapini walked from Goilala to Port Moresby.

The teachers left the station at 1 am on Tuesday last week and arrived at POM on Wednesday afternoon.

The teachers walked to POM to deliver the grade 10 WEX papers to the Measurement Services Division (MSD)for marking.

The WEX papers were handed in to the MSD on Thursday morning.

Sacred Heart Secondary School, Tapini remains one of the best performing schools in Central Province and the country as a whole.