April 23, 2020

Teachers Awareness Programs for COVID-19

by Stanley Ove Jnr.397

Five Primary School teachers in Vanimo have volunteered to carry out awareness programs and educate communities on the SOE orders and the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The Primary School teachers led by the Head Teacher of Vanimo Primary School, Paul Pohu, have visited a number of communities in the Vanimo urban area in the last two days and will continue their work until the resumption of classes.

Yesterday the team travelled to Ningra Village, east of Vanimo town, to talk to school children as well community members.

“We are doing this for free. The SOE is everyone’s business and as educators we feel we are the more appropriate people to talk to the communities on this pandemic,” said group spokesman, Severinus Miller.

The teachers will continue their awareness program to the hinterlands of Vanimo Green District tomorrow.

By Stanley Ove Jnr – EMTV News – Port Moresby

Stanley Ove Jnr.
graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Arts/Journalism at Divine Word University, before working as a Journalist and Editor with the news and current affairs department at EMTV. His interest lies in reporting stories of human interest.

