Taxi firm offers free rides to Mothers this ‘Mothers’ Day’

By Suli Suli

Kanny Trans Services taxi service in NCD will be offering free rides to Mothers, for two hours this Sunday as part of the firm’s Mothers’ Day Special.

The owner Wek Kewa says this is to appreciate the Mothers on their special day.

The owner explains that all 200 fleets belonging to the firm will be parked at the Kone Tigers Oval at Waigani on Sunday for Mothers to use.

Balda Ranpi, a passionate Taxi driver says he is looking forward to give free lifts to Mothers on Sunday.

Balda Ranpi

Kanny Trans Services is one of the many registered taxi business that operates in Port Moresby.

KTS began its taxi service in 2012 with 6 fleets.

Without an office to conduct its administrative matters, KTS has firmly expanded over 8 years with 200 cars currently providing taxi service.

Kewa also plans to expand to Mt Hagen.