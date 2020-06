Tatana village outside Port Moresby witnessed the opening of its new United Church this week.

The Araira United Church is built at the cost of 4million kina by local contractor Bena Construction.

Many turned up in numbers to witness the opening.

Church leaders say the church will continue its programs to enrich spiritual growth in the area.

The contractor also assisted the church with 100 thousand kina.

The church members attended their first service today.